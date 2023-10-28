6 Best Hair Growth Vitamins for Healthy Hair

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Biotin promotes keratin production, resulting in stronger hair follicles

Zinc aids in the repair of damaged hair follicles and the growth of new hair

Vitamin D encourages hair growth and decreases shedding

Iron carries oxygen to hair follicles, which is necessary for hair growth

Vitamin C protects hair from free radical damage and aids in the production of collagen

Vitamin E boosts blood circulation to the scalp and feeds hair follicles

