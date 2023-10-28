6 Best Hair Growth Vitamins for Healthy Hair
28 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Biotin promotes keratin production, resulting in stronger hair follicles
Zinc aids in the repair of damaged hair follicles and the growth of new hair
Vitamin D encourages hair growth and decreases shedding
Iron carries oxygen to hair follicles, which is necessary for hair growth
Vitamin C protects hair from free radical damage and aids in the production of collagen
Vitamin E boosts blood circulation to the scalp and feeds hair follicles
