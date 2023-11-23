6 Bitter Ginger Benefits For Hair
23 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Bitter ginger relieves itchy scalp by reducing inflammation
Bitter ginger contains gingerol, which has been shown to promote hair growth
Bitter ginger fights dandruff by killing the fungus that causes it
Bitter ginger improves hair condition by adding moisture and shine
Bitter ginger stimulates blood flow to the scalp, which helps to improve scalp circulation
Bitter ginger aids in the prevention of hair loss by increasing circulation to the scalp and decreasing inflammation
