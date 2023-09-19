6 Cheapest Source of Protein
19 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Cottage cheese is a dairy product with low fat, high protein, and good sources of calcium and vitamin B12.
Lean, inexpensive, and high in protein and low in saturated fat is ground turkey.
One variety of legume that is rich in protein, fiber, and iron is lentils.
A tasty spread produced from ground peanuts, peanut butter is a wonderful source of healthful fats, protein, and fiber.
A whole grain that is high in fiber, protein, and complex carbs is oats.
Small, oily sardines are a nutrient-rich source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential amino acids.
