6 Delicious Paneer Dishes for Weight Loss
10 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Methi Paneer: Fenugreek leaves are low in calories and high in fiber, making them beneficial for weight loss
Paneer Besan Chilla: This chickpea flour pancake with paneer filling is a nutritious and filling breakfast option
Paneer Bhurji: This scrambled paneer dish is high in protein and can be prepared with low-fat ingredients
Tawa Paneer Masala: This dish is typically prepared with a light tomato-based sauce and grilled paneer, making it a healthy option
Paneer Paratha: This whole-wheat flatbread with paneer is high in complex carbohydrates and protein
Paneer Pudina Tikki: These mint-flavored paneer patties make an excellent snack or appetizer
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Impressive Health Benefits of Garlic