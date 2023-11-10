6 Delicious Paneer Dishes for Weight Loss

10 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Methi Paneer: Fenugreek leaves are low in calories and high in fiber, making them beneficial for weight loss

Paneer Besan Chilla: This chickpea flour pancake with paneer filling is a nutritious and filling breakfast option

Paneer Bhurji: This scrambled paneer dish is high in protein and can be prepared with low-fat ingredients

Tawa Paneer Masala: This dish is typically prepared with a light tomato-based sauce and grilled paneer, making it a healthy option

Paneer Paratha: This whole-wheat flatbread with paneer is high in complex carbohydrates and protein

Paneer Pudina Tikki: These mint-flavored paneer patties make an excellent snack or appetizer

