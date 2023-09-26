6 Disadvantages of Drinking Energy Drinks
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sleep disruptions may result from energy drinks.
Energy drinks can raise blood pressure and pulse rate, which is risky for those who have cardiac issues.
Energy drinks frequently have high sugar and calorie counts, which can cause weight gain, particularly if used frequently.
Energy drinks have the potential to erode tooth enamel and cause tooth decay.
Energy drinks might make you feel jittery and anxious, especially if you're sensitive to caffeine.
Energy drinks can cause you to lose fluids, leading to dehydration.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Disadvantages of Eating Watermelon Seeds