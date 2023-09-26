6 Disadvantages of Drinking Milk Tea
26 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Milk tea contains caffeine and may result in anxiety and jitteriness.
Milk tea frequently has a lot of calories and sugar, which might cause weight gain.
Milk tea contains caffeine, which can disturb sleep.
Milk tea causes constipation, especially in people who consume it regularly.
Milk tea is often lacking in nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.
Particularly in those who are lactose intolerant, milk tea might make you feel bloated and gassy.
