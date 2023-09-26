6 Disadvantages of Eating Curd at Night
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Curd can make joint pain worse, especially in arthritis patients.
It can be challenging to digest curd, particularly at night when metabolism is slower.
Curd can boost the production of mucus, which might cause a cold or a cough.
Some people, particularly those who have lactose intolerance or a dairy allergy, may experience allergies after consuming curd.
Curd can increase mucus production, which can lead to respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis.
Fever can be caused by curd, particularly in children.
