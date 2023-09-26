6 Disadvantages of Eating Watermelon Seeds

25 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Watermelon seeds can block the intestines, leading to a serious medical condition called intestinal obstruction.

Watermelon seeds can suffocate people, especially little children.

Some people, particularly those who have nut allergies, may develop sensitivities to watermelon seeds.

Watermelon seeds contain oxalates, which may help to produce kidney stones.

Watermelon seeds can be challenging to digest, especially if eaten whole.

Watermelon seeds can block the appendix, leading to appendicitis.

