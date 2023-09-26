6 Disadvantages of Eating Watermelon Seeds
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Watermelon seeds can block the intestines, leading to a serious medical condition called intestinal obstruction.
Watermelon seeds can suffocate people, especially little children.
Some people, particularly those who have nut allergies, may develop sensitivities to watermelon seeds.
Watermelon seeds contain oxalates, which may help to produce kidney stones.
Watermelon seeds can be challenging to digest, especially if eaten whole.
Watermelon seeds can block the appendix, leading to appendicitis.
