6 Early Signs Of Mouth Ulcers- In Pics
The presence of persistent sores or mouth ulcers that don’t heal within a few weeks could be one of the many signs.
Here are possible signs of mouth ulcers:
Swelling or lump around the mouth or throat is a possible sign of mouth ulcer formation.
There may be soreness or numbness on the lips and mouth area. It is an indication that oral ulcers are about to form.
You may experience discomfort while speaking and find unusual changes in your voice. It can be due to ulcers in your throat.
Patients diagnosed with mouth ulcers can also experience difficulty in swallowing food.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anushka Shetty's Top 7 Fitness Secrets Revealed - In Pics