6 Early Signs You Might Have Heart Disease

07 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. (Source WHO )

Many people are unaware that experiencing this symptom could indicate a medical emergency, specifically a heart attack.

If you feel severe chest discomfort while at rest and are also experiencing nausea, it is necessary to dial for emergency medical assistance.

Experiencing a burning sensation or indigestion-like pain in the chest or stomach area may indicate a heart attack or a heart-related issue.

If you experience chest pains accompanied by a hot and clammy feeling, it is important to immediately seek medical attention immediately

Experiencing a tight and painful feeling in your calf muscles while walking is advisable to consult a doctor as it could be a sign of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Commonly found in smoker or diabetic patients..

Pain that travels down the left arm or into the neck is more indicative of a heart-related issue rather than indigestion.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Health Benefits of Eating Peanut Oil

 Find Out More