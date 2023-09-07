6 Early Signs You Might Have Heart Disease
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. (Source WHO )
Many people are unaware that experiencing this symptom could indicate a medical emergency, specifically a heart attack.
If you feel severe chest discomfort while at rest and are also experiencing nausea, it is necessary to dial for emergency medical assistance.
Experiencing a burning sensation or indigestion-like pain in the chest or stomach area may indicate a heart attack or a heart-related issue.
If you experience chest pains accompanied by a hot and clammy feeling, it is important to immediately seek medical attention immediately
Experiencing a tight and painful feeling in your calf muscles while walking is advisable to consult a doctor as it could be a sign of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Commonly found in smoker or diabetic patients..
Pain that travels down the left arm or into the neck is more indicative of a heart-related issue rather than indigestion.
