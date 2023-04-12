6 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Neck Pain
12 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Cat-cow pose or Chakravarta asana stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck.
Padahastasana: This asana helps in stretching’s neck and hamstrings
Adho Mukha Asana or downward facing dog pose help with head and neck pain.
Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back.
Paschimottasana: Forward seated bend helps stretch out the neck
Bhujangasana helps with spine that further may help with head and neck.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Occasions Where You Could Refinance Your Home Loan