6 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Neck Pain

12 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Cat-cow pose or Chakravarta asana stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck.

Padahastasana: This asana helps in stretching’s neck and hamstrings

Adho Mukha Asana or downward facing dog pose help with head and neck pain.

Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back.

Paschimottasana: Forward seated bend helps stretch out the neck

Bhujangasana helps with spine that further may help with head and neck.

Thanks For Reading!

