6 Most Effective Yoga Asana For Lower Back Pain
09 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Cat-Cow Pose: This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine.
Bhujanga Asana: helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health
Balasana: Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day
Bridge Pose: aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too
Adho-Mukh Asana: Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica
Trikon Asana: It is an easy and effective pose to reduce lower back pain
