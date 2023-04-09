6 Most Effective Yoga Asana For Lower Back Pain

09 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Cat-Cow Pose: This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine.

Bhujanga Asana: helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health

Balasana: Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day

Bridge Pose: aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too

Adho-Mukh Asana: Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica

Trikon Asana: It is an easy and effective pose to reduce lower back pain

