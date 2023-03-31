5 Effective Yoga Asanas To Improve Concentration

5 Effective Asanas To Improve Concentration

31 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Vrikshasana- Tree Pose

This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well relieving stress.

Sarvangasana

This asana helps improve brain function.

Halasana or Plow Pose

This yoga asana is beneficial for blood ciculation, helps reliev stress and relaxes body. Further, it helps with nervous system and cognitive function.

Bridge Pose:

This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage

Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend

One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat, helps with lower back and also improves concentration.

