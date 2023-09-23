6 Exercises to Kill Foot, Knee, and Hip Pain
23 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Exercise toe lifts 10 to 15 times
Stretching against a wall for 30 seconds should be held before switching to the other leg.
Exercise stretching the hamstrings Hold for a minute.
Exercise the hip circles 10 to 15 times
Exercise with leg swings 10 to 15 times for each leg.
Exercise for the quadriceps 30 seconds should be held before switching to the other leg.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Best Hospitals For Dengue Treatment In Delhi NCR