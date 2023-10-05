6 Flours to Help You Lose Weight

05 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ragi flour: A gluten-free flour that is strong in protein and fiber and can aid with blood sugar regulation

Amaranth flour: Gluten-free flour strong in protein, fiber, and iron that can help with digestive health

Quinoa flour: Gluten-free flour is high in protein, fiber, iron, and important vitamins and minerals

Coconut flour: A gluten-free and grain-free flour that is strong in fiber and healthy fats and can aid with hunger control

Bajra flour: A gluten-free flour is strong in protein, fiber, and iron that can aid with blood sugar regulation

Oat flour: A gluten-free flour that is high in protein, fiber, and beta-glucans, which can help decrease cholesterol

