6 Foods That Reduce Inflammation And Help With Chronic Pain

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Berries are high in anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties

Olive oil contains oleocanthal, which is a natural pain reliever

Ginger contains gingerol, an anti-inflammatory compound that relieves pain and strengthens the immune system

Green leafy vegetables contain a high concentration of antioxidants and fiber, both of which promote overall health and reduce inflammation

Turmeric Curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound, is present

Fatty fish contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation and pain

