6 Foods That Reduce Inflammation And Help With Chronic Pain
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Berries are high in anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties
Olive oil contains oleocanthal, which is a natural pain reliever
Ginger contains gingerol, an anti-inflammatory compound that relieves pain and strengthens the immune system
Green leafy vegetables contain a high concentration of antioxidants and fiber, both of which promote overall health and reduce inflammation
Turmeric Curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound, is present
Fatty fish contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation and pain
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Benefits Of Applying Curd On Face