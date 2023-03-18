6 Foods to Avoid Before Bedtime

18 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

White Bread

It contains a lot of refined carbohydrates and has a high glycemic index. Research has shown that such foods could be linked with a higher risk of insomnia.

18 Mar, 2023

Chocolates

Chocolate contains theobromine, a compound known to increase heart rate. This can also affect your ability to fall asleep.

18 Mar, 2023

Tomatoes

onsuming tomatoes before bed can cause indigestion and acidity.

18 Mar, 2023

Spicy Food

Spicy foods may lead to an increase in body temperature, which can negatively affect sleep.

18 Mar, 2023

Garlic

Avoid garlic in night as it can raise your body temperature and coupled with more spicy food it can cause severe heartburn.

18 Mar, 2023

Ice cream

Ice cream is high in fats and sugar, both of which hamper your sleep.

18 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Most Scenic Highways In India

 Find Out More