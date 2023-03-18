6 Foods to Avoid Before Bedtime

18 Mar, 2023
It contains a lot of refined carbohydrates and has a high glycemic index. Research has shown that such foods could be linked with a higher risk of insomnia.
Chocolate contains theobromine, a compound known to increase heart rate. This can also affect your ability to fall asleep.
onsuming tomatoes before bed can cause indigestion and acidity.
Spicy foods may lead to an increase in body temperature, which can negatively affect sleep.
Avoid garlic in night as it can raise your body temperature and coupled with more spicy food it can cause severe heartburn.
Ice cream is high in fats and sugar, both of which hamper your sleep.
