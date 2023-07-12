6 Foods to Lower Risk of Heart Diseases
12 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Heart attacks have become a common problem even in younger generation.
Heart health is become a major health concern
A recent study published in European Heart journal has enlisted 6 foods that may lower the risk of heart diseases
A bowlful of whole fruits per day can be beneficial to reduce the cardiovascular illness
Whole vegetables have the required nutrients, iron
Legumes are fiberous and have nutrients that support heart health.
Fish is also a good source to lower heart diseases.
Whole dairy products of about 2 servings is said to be good for heart health
