6 Health and Nutrition Benefits of Apricot
01 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Apricots are high in fiber, which aids digestion, supports gut health, and aids in weight loss
Apricots are high in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that promotes immune function, collagen formation, and skin health.
Apricots are high in potassium, which is necessary for blood pressure regulation, muscular function, and nerve signaling
Copper, found in apricots, aids in energy production, iron absorption, and connective tissue health
Apricots are high in vitamin A, which is essential for vision, immunity, and cell growth
Apricots include antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes from damaging blue light and age-related macular degeneration
