6 Health Benefits of Cucumber Seeds

01 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Cucumber seeds contain a lot of water and help you keep hydrated

Cucumber seeds are a good source of vitamin K, which is important for bone health

Cucumber seeds are low in calories and high in fiber, making them filling and satisfying

Cucumber seeds contain vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus

Cucumber seeds are high in antioxidants, which help prevent heart disease

Lignans, which have been shown to have anti-cancer properties, are found in cucumber seeds

