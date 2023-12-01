6 Health Benefits of Cucumber Seeds
01 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Cucumber seeds contain a lot of water and help you keep hydrated
Cucumber seeds are a good source of vitamin K, which is important for bone health
Cucumber seeds are low in calories and high in fiber, making them filling and satisfying
Cucumber seeds contain vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus
Cucumber seeds are high in antioxidants, which help prevent heart disease
Lignans, which have been shown to have anti-cancer properties, are found in cucumber seeds
