6 Health Benefits Of Drinking Ajwain Water

20 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ajwain water stimulates the production of digestive juices, which aids in digestion

Ajwain boosts the immune system, which aids in the prevention of illness

Ajwain water is a traditional remedy for menstrual cramps

Ajwain water is a carminative, which means it aids in the elimination of gas from the digestive tract

Anti-inflammatory properties of ajwain aid in the reduction of inflammation throughout the body

Ajwain water is thought to aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism

