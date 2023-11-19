6 Health Benefits of Drinking Saunf Water
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Saunf water is a traditional remedy for menstrual cramps that relieves pain
Saunf water aids digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes
Saunf water's carminative properties help expel gas and relieve bloating
The anti-inflammatory properties of saunf water aid in the reduction of inflammation throughout the body
Saunf's immune-boosting properties help protect against illnesses and infections
Saunf water's diuretic and metabolic-boosting properties may aid in weight management
