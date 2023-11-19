6 Health Benefits of Drinking Saunf Water

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Saunf water is a traditional remedy for menstrual cramps that relieves pain

Saunf water aids digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes

Saunf water's carminative properties help expel gas and relieve bloating

The anti-inflammatory properties of saunf water aid in the reduction of inflammation throughout the body

Saunf's immune-boosting properties help protect against illnesses and infections

Saunf water's diuretic and metabolic-boosting properties may aid in weight management

