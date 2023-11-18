6 Health Benefits of Eating Asafoetida

18 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Asafoetida is an expectorant, which means it loosens mucus and makes coughing easier

Asafoetida helps to promote weight loss by suppressing appetite and increasing metabolism

Menstrual cramps have traditionally been treated with asafoetida. It is believed to work by relaxing the uterine muscles

Asafoetida helps to lower blood pressure by relaxing the blood vessels

Asafoetida is high in antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system

Asafoetida stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which aid digestion

