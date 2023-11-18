6 Health Benefits of Eating Asafoetida
18 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Asafoetida is an expectorant, which means it loosens mucus and makes coughing easier
Asafoetida helps to promote weight loss by suppressing appetite and increasing metabolism
Menstrual cramps have traditionally been treated with asafoetida. It is believed to work by relaxing the uterine muscles
Asafoetida helps to lower blood pressure by relaxing the blood vessels
Asafoetida is high in antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system
Asafoetida stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which aid digestion
