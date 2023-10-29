6 Health Benefits of Ghee - A Traditional Superfood
29 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ghee contains medium-chain triglycerides, a type of fat that is easily converted into energy
Ghee contains CLA, which has been shown to lower cholesterol and improve heart health
Ghee contains butyric acid, a fatty acid with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties
Ghee moisturizes and protects the skin, as well as reduces inflammation and acne
Ghee helps to stimulate digestive juices and aids in the breakdown of food
When fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K are consumed with ghee, they are better absorbed
