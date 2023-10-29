6 Health Benefits of Ghee - A Traditional Superfood

29 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ghee contains medium-chain triglycerides, a type of fat that is easily converted into energy

Ghee contains CLA, which has been shown to lower cholesterol and improve heart health

Ghee contains butyric acid, a fatty acid with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties

Ghee moisturizes and protects the skin, as well as reduces inflammation and acne

Ghee helps to stimulate digestive juices and aids in the breakdown of food

When fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K are consumed with ghee, they are better absorbed

Thanks For Reading!

