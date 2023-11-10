6 Health Benefits of Green Peas In Winter

10 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Green peas are high in vitamin C, which is necessary for a healthy immune system

Green peas have a low glycemic index and are low in calories, making them an excellent choice for people with diabetes or blood sugar issues

Green peas are high in iron, which is necessary for oxygen transport throughout the body

Green peas contain lutein, a carotenoid that helps protect against eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts

Green peas are high in protein and fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied after eating, resulting in weight loss

Green peas are high in vitamin A, which is essential for skin health

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Delicious Paneer Dishes for Weight Loss

 Find Out More