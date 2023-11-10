6 Health Benefits of Green Peas In Winter
10 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Green peas are high in vitamin C, which is necessary for a healthy immune system
Green peas have a low glycemic index and are low in calories, making them an excellent choice for people with diabetes or blood sugar issues
Green peas are high in iron, which is necessary for oxygen transport throughout the body
Green peas contain lutein, a carotenoid that helps protect against eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts
Green peas are high in protein and fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied after eating, resulting in weight loss
Green peas are high in vitamin A, which is essential for skin health
