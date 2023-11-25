6 Health Benefits of Maize Flour aka Makki ka Atta
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Makki ka Atta is low in calories and fat, making it ideal for weight loss
Makki ka Atta is high in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels
Makki ka Atta contains magnesium, which is beneficial to heart health
Makki ka Atta has a low glycemic index, which means it doesn't cause blood sugar levels to spike
Makki ka Atta contains a lot of vitamin C, which is good for your immune system
Makki ka Atta is high in fiber, which aids digestion and prevents constipation
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Health Benefits of Malta Fruit