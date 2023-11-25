6 Health Benefits of Maize Flour aka Makki ka Atta

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Makki ka Atta is low in calories and fat, making it ideal for weight loss

Makki ka Atta is high in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels

Makki ka Atta contains magnesium, which is beneficial to heart health

Makki ka Atta has a low glycemic index, which means it doesn't cause blood sugar levels to spike

Makki ka Atta contains a lot of vitamin C, which is good for your immune system

Makki ka Atta is high in fiber, which aids digestion and prevents constipation

