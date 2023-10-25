6 Health Benefits of Puffed Rice
25 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Puffed rice is high in fiber, which aids digestion and relieves constipation
Antioxidants in puffed rice boost immunity and protect against disease
Puffed rice is high in potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation
Puffed rice is high in calcium, which is necessary for strong bones
Puffed rice is low in calories, making it an ideal weight-loss snack
Puffed rice contains antioxidants, which aid in skin health
