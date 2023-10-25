6 Health Benefits of Puffed Rice

25 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Puffed rice is high in fiber, which aids digestion and relieves constipation

Antioxidants in puffed rice boost immunity and protect against disease

Puffed rice is high in potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation

Puffed rice is high in calcium, which is necessary for strong bones

Puffed rice is low in calories, making it an ideal weight-loss snack

Puffed rice contains antioxidants, which aid in skin health

