6 Home Remedies for Hormonal Balance
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Consume a variety of fruits, veggies, and whole grains.
On most days of the week, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.
Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, olive oil, and almonds, can aid with hormone balance.
Find healthy stress-management techniques, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.
Some herbs, including black cohosh, red clover, and evening primrose oil, may help women balance their hormones.
Get 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
