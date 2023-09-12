6 Home Remedies for Hormonal Balance

12 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Consume a variety of fruits, veggies, and whole grains.

On most days of the week, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.

Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, olive oil, and almonds, can aid with hormone balance.

Find healthy stress-management techniques, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Some herbs, including black cohosh, red clover, and evening primrose oil, may help women balance their hormones.

Get 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

