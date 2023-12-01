6 Impressive Health Benefits of Brazil Nuts
01 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A Brazil nut delivers more than 100% of your daily selenium needs, which is essential for thyroid, immune, and reproductive functions
Brazil nuts include magnesium, which is necessary for muscle and nerve function, blood sugar control, and blood pressure regulation
Brazil nuts contain antioxidants, which protect cells from damage and reduce the risk of cancer and chronic diseases
Brazil nuts are high in fiber, which promotes digestive health and regularity while also helping to decrease blood sugar and cholesterol levels
Brazil nuts are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from harm and is essential for immune function and skin health
Brazil nuts include beneficial fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease
