6 Impressive Health Benefits of Garlic

10 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Garlic boosts the immune system by increasing white blood cell production

Garlic lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow by relaxing blood vessels

Garlic contains cancer-fighting compounds such as allicin and diallyl disulfide

Garlic lowers cholesterol levels by reducing cholesterol absorption from the gut and increasing cholesterol excretion from the body

Garlic contains antibiotic properties that can aid in the fight against infection

Garlic contains antioxidants, which can help protect cells from damage

