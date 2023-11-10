6 Impressive Health Benefits of Garlic
10 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Garlic boosts the immune system by increasing white blood cell production
Garlic lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow by relaxing blood vessels
Garlic contains cancer-fighting compounds such as allicin and diallyl disulfide
Garlic lowers cholesterol levels by reducing cholesterol absorption from the gut and increasing cholesterol excretion from the body
Garlic contains antibiotic properties that can aid in the fight against infection
Garlic contains antioxidants, which can help protect cells from damage
