6 Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Hemoglobin Levels

12 Apr, 2023

Beetroot contains folate and vitamin C, which are important nutrients for healthy blood production and iron absorption.

Pomegranate contains 0.6 mg of iron, it is a healthy addition to a well-balanced diet.

Broccoli- one of the superfoods and is a good source of iron.

Spinach is considered to be a rich source of iron, as well as several other important nutrients

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of iron, as well as several other important nutrients

Mushroom contains high amount of iron and reduces tiredness, vomiting and headaches

