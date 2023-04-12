6 Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Hemoglobin Levels
Beetroot contains folate and vitamin C, which are important nutrients for healthy blood production and iron absorption.
Pomegranate contains 0.6 mg of iron, it is a healthy addition to a well-balanced diet.
Broccoli- one of the superfoods and is a good source of iron.
Spinach is considered to be a rich source of iron, as well as several other important nutrients
Pumpkin seeds are a good source of iron, as well as several other important nutrients
Mushroom contains high amount of iron and reduces tiredness, vomiting and headaches
