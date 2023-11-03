6 Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Nutmeg

03 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Antioxidants found in nutmeg protect cells from damage and help reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Nutmeg has been shown to improve mood and reduce anxiety

The anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg may aid in reducing inflammation and improving overall health

Nutmeg has been shown to help some people sleep better

Nutmeg also help relieve pain and discomfort

