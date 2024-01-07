6 Low-GI Winter Sweets For Diabetes Control
Chia seeds are known for their low-glycemic properties, hence you can have them in the form of pudding which are perfect for diabetics to eat.
Green yogurt is a low-GI dairy option that provides protein and probiotics
Smoothies can be a quick and easy way to squeeze some extra fiber and protein into your diet while also satisfying your sweet tooth.
Dark Chocolates have a low glycemic index which helps manage blood sugar. Thus, diabetics can prefer to have this sweet once in a while.
Delicious banana muffins with almond flour are suitable for diabetics-friendly baking.
Cinnamon baked apples: Cinnamon has been associated with potential benefits for blood sugar regulation. This simple recipe is a delightful and low-GI winter treat
