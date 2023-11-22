6 Medicinal Plants That You Can Grow At Home Easily
Having a medicinal plant at your home serves as a benefit when it comes to treating common illness like cough, cold, fever, burns, and cuts. Here are 6 beneficial medicine plants you can grow at home.
Ajwain plant has anti-inflammatory properties and anti-bacterial properties which are effective in healing stomach issues like peptic ulcers and improving digestion.
Aloe Vera is an effective medicinal plant, it has cooling, soothing, and moisturising properties and is often used to treat burns.
Tulsi also known as Holy Basil contains essential vitamin C, Zinc, and anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties which can help boost immunity.
Curry leaves are a common Indian-household plant. This plant contains carbazole alkaloids which help in aliment of diarrhea and constipation.
Coriander leaves contain sources of calcium, potassium, protein, thiamin, Vitamin K, C, carotene, niacin, and, phosphorus. These nutrients are vital in lowering cholesterol levels and enhancing bowel movement.
Lemongrass has a strong pungent aroma and is a long-living plant that has many medicinal benefits it has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties and can help prevent multiple infections.
