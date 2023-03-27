6 Most Effective Yoga Asanas For Improved Digestion

27 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Bhujangasan or Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health.

27 Mar, 2023

Uttara Asana or Camel Pose

The camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs.

27 Mar, 2023

Pavanmuktasana

This yoga pose strengthens abdominal muscles and help reduce gastrointestinal problems. One of the most effective poses.

27 Mar, 2023

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose:

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck.

27 Mar, 2023

Dhanushasana – Bow pose

his aids in digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back.

27 Mar, 2023

Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend

One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. It also improves gut health and digestion

27 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most Centuries In IPL History | PICS

 Find Out More