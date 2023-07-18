The most important thing for a child's development is a balanced diet.
Children's requirement for nutrition differs from adults.
Here are some top 6 foods items for increasing your child's height.
Eggs are a rich source of proteins that helps in the physical development of your baby.
Milk is beneficial for your child's growth because it contains calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D and protein.
Eating oatmeal for breakfast is good for the children's health as it increases energy.
Consuming broccoli is beneficial for your child's health, as it contains calcium which is good for their health.
Fruits are one of the natural ways to consume vitamins and minerals. Give at least 2-3 fruit to your child in a day.
Eating yoghurt and curd is beneficial for their gut system.
Yoghurt contains Vitamin D and calcium, which are essential for strong bones and good height.
