6 Natural Blood Purifiers To Keep Your Blood Clean
01 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Blueberries are high in antioxidants, which help to protect the body from free radical damage
Beetroot enhances liver function and aids in the removal of toxins from the blood
Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a compound that aids in blood detoxification
Garlic's antibacterial and antiviral properties aid in the fight against infection and the purification of the blood
Lemon contains Vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system and fight infection
Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help to protect the liver and kidneys, which are responsible for filtering the blood
