6 Natural Blood Purifiers To Keep Your Blood Clean

01 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Blueberries are high in antioxidants, which help to protect the body from free radical damage

Beetroot enhances liver function and aids in the removal of toxins from the blood

Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a compound that aids in blood detoxification

Garlic's antibacterial and antiviral properties aid in the fight against infection and the purification of the blood

Lemon contains Vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system and fight infection

Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help to protect the liver and kidneys, which are responsible for filtering the blood

