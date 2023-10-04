6 Reasons Why Your Sweat Smells Bad
04 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Certain foods, such as garlic, onions, and spicy foods, might alter the fragrance of your sweat
Hormonal changes, such as those seen during puberty, menopause, and pregnancy, can also have an impact on how your sweat smells
Certain medications might also make your sweat stink
Bacteria on your skin may breakdown sweat and produce unpleasant odors
Diabetes and kidney disease are two medical problems that might cause your sweat to smell foul
Genetics may affect how your sweat smells
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ice baths: 7 benefits to boost your health