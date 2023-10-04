6 Reasons Why Your Sweat Smells Bad

04 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Certain foods, such as garlic, onions, and spicy foods, might alter the fragrance of your sweat

Hormonal changes, such as those seen during puberty, menopause, and pregnancy, can also have an impact on how your sweat smells

Certain medications might also make your sweat stink

Bacteria on your skin may breakdown sweat and produce unpleasant odors

Diabetes and kidney disease are two medical problems that might cause your sweat to smell foul

Genetics may affect how your sweat smells

