6 Red Flags Chin Hair Women Should Never Ignore
05 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Hormonal imbalances, such as those seen during puberty, menopause, or pregnancy, might result in chin hair
Chin hair could be a hereditary trait
As women age, their estrogen levels decrease, which can result in increased facial hair growth.
PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can result in quite a few symptoms, including chin hair growth.
CAH is a family of hereditary illnesses affecting the adrenal glands. It can result in a number of symptoms, including chin hair growth.
Cushing's syndrome is caused by a high level of the stress hormone cortisol. It can result in chin hair growth.
