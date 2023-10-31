6 Selenium-Rich Foods to Boost Immunity
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
One Brazil nut contains more selenium than the recommended daily value
Tuna is high in selenium and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which are beneficial to the immune system
Mushrooms are high in selenium and other nutrients like vitamin B6, potassium, and copper
Sardines are a small but mighty fish that is high in nutrients such as selenium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids
Roasted ham is high in selenium as well as protein and zinc
Halibut is high in selenium, as well as protein and vitamin D
