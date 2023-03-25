Weight Loss Tips

When a certain street food triggers a need, it becomes challenging to resist. Yet, did you know that fast food can also be healthy?

25 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Sprouts

It's crucial to monitor your protein intake when trying to lose weight. Protein-rich dishes like sprouts chaat and dal motha chaat yell health.

Soya Chaap

Soya Chaap is a high-protein plant-based food. It is a healthier choice, especially for vegetarians.

Paneer Sandwich

Protein, calcium, iron, and a variety of other nutrients are abundant in paneer sandwiches. The delicious comfort food can also satisfy cravings.

Bhel Puri

The perfect snack to have a steaming hot cup of tea is bhel puri. This beachside snack has few calories and is suitable for consumption while on a diet.

Moong Dal Cheela

The abundance of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, protein, and fibre in moong dal chilla will keep you satisfied for a long time.

Paneer Tika

