6 Superfoods That Will Naturally Turn White Hair Black
30 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Amla is high in vitamin C, which aids in the production of melanin
Almond oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids that nourish and strengthen hair follicles
Flavonoids in black tea help to stimulate hair growth and darken hair color
Curry leaves are high in antioxidants, which protect hair from damage and promote hair growth
Sulfur in onion juice helps to increase melanin production and darken hair color
Ridge-gourd oil contains fatty acids and other nutrients that can aid in the nourishment and strengthening of hair
