6 Superfoods That Will Naturally Turn White Hair Black

30 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Amla is high in vitamin C, which aids in the production of melanin

Almond oil contains vitamin E and fatty acids that nourish and strengthen hair follicles

Flavonoids in black tea help to stimulate hair growth and darken hair color

Curry leaves are high in antioxidants, which protect hair from damage and promote hair growth

Sulfur in onion juice helps to increase melanin production and darken hair color

Ridge-gourd oil contains fatty acids and other nutrients that can aid in the nourishment and strengthening of hair

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Lesser-Known Benefits of Gur Ki Chai

 Find Out More