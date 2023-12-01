6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Pecan Nuts

01 Dec, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Pecans are high in unsaturated fats, which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels

Pecans, which are high in antioxidants, protect brain cells and boost cognitive performance

Pecans' high fiber content keeps you feeling fuller for longer, which aids with weight management

Pecan fiber improves intestinal health and promotes regular bowel motions

Pecans help control blood sugar levels, which is important for diabetes prevention and management

Pecans include magnesium, calcium, and vitamin E, which have anti-inflammatory properties

