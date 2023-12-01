6 Surprising Health Benefits Of Pecan Nuts
01 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Pecans are high in unsaturated fats, which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels
Pecans, which are high in antioxidants, protect brain cells and boost cognitive performance
Pecans' high fiber content keeps you feeling fuller for longer, which aids with weight management
Pecan fiber improves intestinal health and promotes regular bowel motions
Pecans help control blood sugar levels, which is important for diabetes prevention and management
Pecans include magnesium, calcium, and vitamin E, which have anti-inflammatory properties
