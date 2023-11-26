6 Surprising Health Benefits of Zucchini

26 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Zucchini is high in vitamin C, which is crucial for boosting immunity and protecting against infections

Zucchini contains vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and blood clotting

Zucchini is high in fiber, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy gut microbiome

Zucchini contains potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and lowers the risk of heart disease

Zucchini contains antioxidants which are important for maintaining healthy vision and lowering the risk of age-related macular degeneration

Zucchini is a low-calorie, low-fat vegetable that is ideal for weight management and overall health

