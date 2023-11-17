6 Surprising Uses of Used Green Tea Leaves

17 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Place a bowl of dried green tea leaves in your refrigerator, car, or shoes to absorb odors

By adding used green tea leaves to your compost pile or using them as mulch, you can provide nutrients to your plants

By steeping used green tea leaves in hot water and allowing the liquid to cool, you can make a soothing and refreshing facial toner

After shampooing, rinse your hair with cooled green tea to add shine and softness

By simmering used green tea leaves in water, you can make a natural dye for fabrics or craft projects

Soak tired feet in a bath of cooled green tea water to relax and rejuvenate them

