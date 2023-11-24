6 Tips for Pimple-Free and Perfect Skin

Nishtha Srivastava

Increase your vitamin C intake with citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens to promote collagen production and skin renewal

Aim for 6-8 glasses of water per day to hydrate your skin and prevent dryness, which is a common cause of breakouts

Include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet to get a good dose of vitamins and minerals

Limit dairy consumption because research suggests a link between excessive dairy consumption and acne flare-ups

Include healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and seeds, in your diet to help your skin and reduce inflammation

Excess sugar consumption can contribute to inflammation, potentially exacerbating acne breakouts

