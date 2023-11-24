6 Tips for Pimple-Free and Perfect Skin
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Increase your vitamin C intake with citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens to promote collagen production and skin renewal
Aim for 6-8 glasses of water per day to hydrate your skin and prevent dryness, which is a common cause of breakouts
Include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet to get a good dose of vitamins and minerals
Limit dairy consumption because research suggests a link between excessive dairy consumption and acne flare-ups
Include healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and seeds, in your diet to help your skin and reduce inflammation
Excess sugar consumption can contribute to inflammation, potentially exacerbating acne breakouts
