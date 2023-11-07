6 Unknown Health Benefits of Walking Backwards
07 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Walking backward stimulates the brain, which improves cognitive function, memory, and mental alertness
The backward walking motion reduces stress on the knee joints and it is a good exercise for people who have knee pain or osteoarthritis
By strengthening the core muscles and increasing body awareness, walking backward can help correct gait abnormalities and improve posture
Backward walking works different muscle groups than forward walking, especially the quadriceps and hamstrings, resulting in increased strength and flexibility
Walking backward tests your proprioceptive system, which improves your ability to balance and coordinate movements
Backward walking into your routine adds variety to your workout, keeping things fresh and interesting
