6 Vitamin D Rich Superfoods to Include in Your Diet
04 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to extreme fatigue, headache and affect other body systems too.
The best way for vitamin D is the Sun. However, people have vitamin D deficiency, and these foods might help with it
Egg is rich in vitamin D while whole eggs too are highly nutritious
Cheese is said to have vitamin D but must be consumed moderately
Cod liver oil is said to be a good source of vitamin D
Fatty fish like salmon are great for vitamin D
Soy milk, like other dairy products too helps with vitamin D
Oatmeal is one of the best ways to incorporate vitamin D intake via food
Fortified foods like orange juice is also considered source for vitamin D
