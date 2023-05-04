6 Vitamin D Rich Superfoods to Include in Your Diet

04 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to extreme fatigue, headache and affect other body systems too.

The best way for vitamin D is the Sun. However, people have vitamin D deficiency, and these foods might help with it

Egg is rich in vitamin D while whole eggs too are highly nutritious

Cheese is said to have vitamin D but must be consumed moderately

Cod liver oil is said to be a good source of vitamin D

Fatty fish like salmon are great for vitamin D

Soy milk, like other dairy products too helps with vitamin D

Oatmeal is one of the best ways to incorporate vitamin D intake via food

Fortified foods like orange juice is also considered source for vitamin D

