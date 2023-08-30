6 Vitamin Deficiency Symptoms On Your Face
Your face can let you know if you're lacking any essential Vitamin.
Here are 6 Vitamin Deficiency Symptoms On Your Face
Skin acne or dryness can be because of many reasons but if your body lacks vitamins like A, E, and B12 can also cause acne on your face.
If your eyes get swollen and happens frequently it indicates iodine deficiency.
Lack of Vitamin C can cause bleeding gums or scurvy.
Having discolouration of lips can be symptoms of under-lying disease and can be the result of low Iron in your body.
If you are having dry or damaged hair this results in lock of Biotin or Vitamin B7 in your body.
Poor night vision also means your body lacks Vitamin A. If left untreated it can lead to night blindness.
Scaly patches on your face, armpits and groin is a sign of nutrient poor diet.
