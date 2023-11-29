6 Warning Signs Your Heart Isn't Working As It Should
29 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Arm discomfort may indicate a heart attack, particularly if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and sweating
Fainting might be an indication of a cardiac condition. This is because the heart is not supplying enough blood to the brain
Pale skin may indicate poor blood circulation, which may be caused by a variety of cardiac diseases
Some skin rashes can be indicators of heart disease
A chronic cough that lasts more than a few weeks may indicate heart failure, as ineffective heart pumping causes fluid collection in the lungs
Swollen legs, feet, and ankles can be an indication of heart failure, as inefficient cardiac pumping can induce fluid retention in the extremities
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Signs of Lung Cancer That You Probably Did Not Know