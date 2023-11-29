6 Warning Signs Your Heart Isn't Working As It Should

29 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Arm discomfort may indicate a heart attack, particularly if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and sweating

Fainting might be an indication of a cardiac condition. This is because the heart is not supplying enough blood to the brain

Pale skin may indicate poor blood circulation, which may be caused by a variety of cardiac diseases

Some skin rashes can be indicators of heart disease

A chronic cough that lasts more than a few weeks may indicate heart failure, as ineffective heart pumping causes fluid collection in the lungs

Swollen legs, feet, and ankles can be an indication of heart failure, as inefficient cardiac pumping can induce fluid retention in the extremities

